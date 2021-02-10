GreenVision Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) Trading Up 29%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) traded up 29% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 2,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

About GreenVision Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRNVU)

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

