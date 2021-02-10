Grimm (GRIMM) Trading 72.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Grimm has a total market cap of $6,503.16 and $50.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grimm has traded down 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

