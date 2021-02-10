Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 34.3% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Grin has a total market cap of $31.79 million and $8.66 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,168.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.71 or 0.03862670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.92 or 0.00400546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.01093328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00467009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00387753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00255309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023009 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,131,260 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

