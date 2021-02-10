Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Position Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,905 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GO opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $158,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,417. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

