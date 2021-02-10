Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $37.28. 977,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 767,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Groupon by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

