Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average is $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $403.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

