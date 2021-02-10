GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.51. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 6,323,904 shares changing hands.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

GrowLife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

