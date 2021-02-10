Growth DeFi Trading 81.7% Lower This Week (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.81 million and $1.65 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $31.32 or 0.00070273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

