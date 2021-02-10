GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 12,718 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Medifast comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $876,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 305.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $8.99 on Wednesday, reaching $270.39. 2,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average of $182.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

