GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. The Lovesac accounts for about 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.38% of The Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $2,971,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock worth $36,598,021. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,180. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $764.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

