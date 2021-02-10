GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,486 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.44. 274,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

