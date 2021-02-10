GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.43% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,592. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.51 million, a PE ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

