GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 239.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Guess’ makes up 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Guess’ worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

