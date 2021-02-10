GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 28,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 12.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. 14,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.