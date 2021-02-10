GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.16. 306,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,611,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.