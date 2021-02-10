GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 43,400 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 287.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 77,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.