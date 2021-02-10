GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 246.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,959 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 446,019 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,660 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. 20,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.