GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $2.08 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 186,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Photronics comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after buying an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177,476 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Photronics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,760. The stock has a market cap of $807.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,462.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

