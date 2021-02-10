GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $2.51 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987,279. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.