GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.