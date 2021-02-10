GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.50. GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 22,864 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,810,500 shares in the company, valued at C$29,469,932.90.

About GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

