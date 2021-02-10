Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.34. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 57,107 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

