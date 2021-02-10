Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 412,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,570,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) Company Profile (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.