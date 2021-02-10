Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) Trading Down 0%

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELY)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $44.88. 269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haier Electronics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd.

