Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $122.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,469 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,890 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

