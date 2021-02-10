Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after buying an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4,596.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 99,289 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,892. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

