Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $97.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $97,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 1,210,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

