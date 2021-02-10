Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,876. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38.

