Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $90.45.

