Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.69. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 285,761 shares trading hands.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.
