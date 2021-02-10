Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.69. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 285,761 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93.

In related news, Director Stuart Lichter purchased 10,813,774 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,918,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,531. Corporate insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

