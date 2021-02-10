Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 317,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,038,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

