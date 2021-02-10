Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.19

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Handshake has a total market cap of $65.83 million and $2.22 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,950.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.03853952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00403283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.01118567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.23 or 0.00476595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00387867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00258472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 354,141,314 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

