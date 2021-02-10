Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $69.00 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $69.00 million and $3.05 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 53.8% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.44 or 0.03833440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00403494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.55 or 0.01122420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.00485667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00384959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00249515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00023317 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 353,944,432 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

