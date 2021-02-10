Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

HBI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 105,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,742. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

