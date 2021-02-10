Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.
HBI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 105,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,742. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.39.
In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
See Also: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.