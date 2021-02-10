Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 6.2%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 13,881,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 6,049,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

