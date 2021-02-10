Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635 ($21.36).

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) stock opened at GBX 1,649.50 ($21.55) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.77. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

