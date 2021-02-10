Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading Up 8.3%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 365,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 358,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $1,445,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 922,499 shares of company stock valued at $18,583,916 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.