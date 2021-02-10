Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $229.41 or 0.00502730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $108.62 million and $3.42 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,481 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

