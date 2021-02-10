Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.28. Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,406,665 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$75.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

