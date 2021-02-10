Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

