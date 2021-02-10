Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

