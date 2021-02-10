Hashgard (GARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,744.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $118,744.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.49 or 0.01157568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00055729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00028815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.98 or 0.05599244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032546 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

