Hathor (HTR) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $41.36 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00113427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

