Haven Protocol Price Hits $7.58 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 78.3% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $109.89 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.58 or 0.00016938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,724.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.00 or 0.03856937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00401276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.14 or 0.01120508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.53 or 0.00475201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00390514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00258263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00024176 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,506,311 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

