Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.85

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.85 and traded as high as $150.72. Hays plc (HAS.L) shares last traded at $149.10, with a volume of 1,943,851 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays plc (HAS.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.43 ($1.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

