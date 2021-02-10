HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.47.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HCA opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $770,586.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,169 shares of company stock worth $6,975,842. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

