H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HEES. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.