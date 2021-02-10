Head to Head Analysis: PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) vs. RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PopMail.com and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.79%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Profitability

This table compares PopMail.com and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality -4.60% 2.96% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PopMail.com and RCI Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 3.90 -$6.09 million $0.51 112.49

PopMail.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RCI Hospitality.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats PopMail.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PopMail.com

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

