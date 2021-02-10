Head-To-Head Comparison: ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GCP Applied Technologies and ESP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.45%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GCP Applied Technologies is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and ESP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 11.42% 10.19% 4.31% ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESP Resources has a beta of 5.71, suggesting that its share price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and ESP Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.01 billion 1.94 $46.30 million $0.81 33.25 ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCP Applied Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats ESP Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts for repair and remediation in waterproofing and soil stabilization applications under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products, such as flooring moisture barriers and installation products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

