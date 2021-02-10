Head-To-Head Comparison: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) versus Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GSI Technology and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Himax Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential downside of 46.62%. Given Himax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $43.34 million 4.12 -$10.34 million N/A N/A Himax Technologies $671.84 million 3.99 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -222.14

GSI Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Himax Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86% Himax Technologies 1.80% 3.44% 1.78%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats GSI Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

